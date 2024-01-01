FlowDroid 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

FlowDroid is a context-, flow-, field-, object-sensitive and lifecycle-aware static taint analysis tool for Android applications. Unlike many other static-analysis approaches for Android, FlowDroid aims for an analysis with very high recall and precision. To achieve this goal, two main challenges were addressed: increasing precision by building an analysis that is context-, flow-, field- and object-sensitive, and increasing recall by creating a complete model of Android’s app lifecycle. The analysis is based on Soot and Heros, utilizing a precise callgraph for flow- and context-sensitivity, and IFDS-based flow functions for field- and object-sensitivity. An accurate and efficient alias search is crucial for context-sensitivity in conjunction with field-sensitivity.