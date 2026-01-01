SonarSource SonarQube Cloud Description

SonarQube Cloud is a SaaS-based static application security testing platform that analyzes source code for quality issues and security vulnerabilities. The platform performs automatic code analysis across multiple programming languages, frameworks, and infrastructure-as-code platforms without requiring extensive configuration for most supported languages. The solution integrates with DevOps platforms to provide continuous code review during the development lifecycle. It includes a Quality Gate feature that can fail CI/CD pipelines when code does not meet defined quality and security standards, preventing problematic code from being merged or deployed. SonarQube Cloud detects security vulnerabilities in code from various sources including open source dependencies, developer-written code, and AI-generated code. The platform provides analysis results with contextual information to help developers identify and remediate issues. The tool measures test coverage to identify areas of code that lack adequate testing. When connected to SonarQube for IDE, developers can detect and fix issues in real-time within their development environment while maintaining consistency with organizational coding policies. SonarQube Cloud offers AI CodeFix functionality that uses large language models to generate suggested code fixes for detected issues. The platform supports AI Code Assurance, a verification process specifically designed to analyze AI-generated code before production deployment.