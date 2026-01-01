The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence Description

The Code Registry is an AI-powered code intelligence platform designed for technical due diligence activities in private equity, venture capital, M&A, and business auditing contexts. The platform performs comprehensive automated scans of entire codebases across multiple repositories to provide insights for business leaders and investors. The platform analyzes code quality, security vulnerabilities, and scalability factors. It scans against over 4,000 rules to identify security vulnerabilities within code and across third-party dependencies and open source components. The analysis covers coding languages, file types, code complexity, coding quality scoring, and developer history. The platform includes a proprietary cost-to-replicate algorithm that breaks down an organization's codebase (custom code, open source components, etc.) and provides an estimated cost to rebuild the codebase. The AI Quotient feature scores how much of a codebase could be improved using automated coding tools based on coding best practices. Results are accessible through a web dashboard and delivered as executive summary PDF Code Reports via email. The platform creates independently secured code vaults for analyzed codebases. Analysis includes assessments of third-party dependencies, open source components, and compliance requirements.