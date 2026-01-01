Qwiet AI AutoFix
Qwiet AI AutoFix Description
Qwiet AI AutoFix is an automated code security solution that uses AI agents to analyze, fix, and test software vulnerabilities. The platform employs a multi-agent system combined with Code Property Graph technology to identify security issues and generate context-aware patches. The solution scans for vulnerabilities across custom code, open-source software, APIs, containers, and secrets. It integrates into CI/CD pipelines and existing development workflows to provide continuous vulnerability remediation without requiring significant changes to established processes. AutoFix operates through specialized AI agents that collaborate to analyze code context, create fixes, and validate patches through automated testing. The system aims to address various security vulnerabilities including SQL injections, cross-site scripting, authentication issues, and other code-specific security problems. The platform includes IDE integration capabilities and can generate pull requests with automated fixes. It provides a dashboard for tracking vulnerabilities and remediation status across the codebase. The solution is designed to help security teams reduce vulnerability backlogs while allowing developers to focus on feature development. AutoFix addresses compliance requirements by providing automated, scheduled fixes that align with internal and external security policies.
