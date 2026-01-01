DeepSource IaC Security Logo

DeepSource IaC Security

IaC security scanner that detects misconfigurations in infrastructure code

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

DeepSource IaC Security Description

DeepSource IaC Security is a static analysis tool that scans Infrastructure-as-Code files for security misconfigurations. The platform runs automated security scans on every commit to identify vulnerabilities before code reaches production environments. The tool integrates with version control systems including GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps. It performs hundreds of security checks against IaC configurations to detect common misconfigurations that could lead to security issues in cloud infrastructure. DeepSource IaC Security operates as part of the development workflow, providing feedback during the code review process. The platform is designed to help development teams identify and remediate security issues in infrastructure definitions written as code. The service offers a free tier for small teams with a setup process that takes approximately 5 minutes. Enterprise options are available for larger organizations requiring additional features or support.

DeepSource IaC Security FAQ

Common questions about DeepSource IaC Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

DeepSource IaC Security is IaC security scanner that detects misconfigurations in infrastructure code developed by DeepSource. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Automation, CI CD, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →