DeepSource IaC Security Description
DeepSource IaC Security is a static analysis tool that scans Infrastructure-as-Code files for security misconfigurations. The platform runs automated security scans on every commit to identify vulnerabilities before code reaches production environments. The tool integrates with version control systems including GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps. It performs hundreds of security checks against IaC configurations to detect common misconfigurations that could lead to security issues in cloud infrastructure. DeepSource IaC Security operates as part of the development workflow, providing feedback during the code review process. The platform is designed to help development teams identify and remediate security issues in infrastructure definitions written as code. The service offers a free tier for small teams with a setup process that takes approximately 5 minutes. Enterprise options are available for larger organizations requiring additional features or support.
DeepSource IaC Security FAQ
DeepSource IaC Security is IaC security scanner that detects misconfigurations in infrastructure code developed by DeepSource. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Automation, CI CD, Cloud Security.
