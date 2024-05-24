Corgea Auto-Fix Description

Corgea Auto-Fix is an AI-powered automated remediation tool that generates code fixes for security vulnerabilities identified in application code. The platform analyzes security findings and produces ready-to-deploy code fixes that developers can review and approve. The tool integrates directly into developer workflows by connecting with version control systems and IDEs, allowing engineers to receive and apply fixes without switching contexts. Corgea sends generated code fixes directly to platforms like GitHub and GitLab for developer review. The platform supports multiple programming languages including Java, JavaScript, TypeScript, Go, Ruby, Python, and C#, along with their associated frameworks. It focuses on generating high-quality fixes for valid security findings that maintain code integrity while addressing vulnerabilities. Corgea has been recognized as an IDC Innovator in DevSecOps Automated Remediation. The tool aims to accelerate vulnerability remediation by reducing the manual effort required to fix security issues discovered during code analysis. Developers can stay within their existing development environments while benefiting from automated fix suggestions that address security vulnerabilities in their codebase.