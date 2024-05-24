Corgea Auto-Fix Logo

Corgea Auto-Fix

by Corgea

AI-powered automated code fix generation for security vulnerabilities

Application Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Devsecops
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Application Security48 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

Corgea Auto-Fix Description

Corgea Auto-Fix is an AI-powered automated remediation tool that generates code fixes for security vulnerabilities identified in application code. The platform analyzes security findings and produces ready-to-deploy code fixes that developers can review and approve. The tool integrates directly into developer workflows by connecting with version control systems and IDEs, allowing engineers to receive and apply fixes without switching contexts. Corgea sends generated code fixes directly to platforms like GitHub and GitLab for developer review. The platform supports multiple programming languages including Java, JavaScript, TypeScript, Go, Ruby, Python, and C#, along with their associated frameworks. It focuses on generating high-quality fixes for valid security findings that maintain code integrity while addressing vulnerabilities. Corgea has been recognized as an IDC Innovator in DevSecOps Automated Remediation. The tool aims to accelerate vulnerability remediation by reducing the manual effort required to fix security issues discovered during code analysis. Developers can stay within their existing development environments while benefiting from automated fix suggestions that address security vulnerabilities in their codebase.

Corgea Auto-Fix FAQ

Common questions about Corgea Auto-Fix including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Corgea Auto-Fix is AI-powered automated code fix generation for security vulnerabilities developed by Corgea. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with DEVSECOPS.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

DryRun Security AppSec Agents Logo
DryRun Security AppSec Agents

AI-native SAST tool providing contextual code security analysis in pull requests

0
Snyk Code Logo
Snyk Code

AI-powered SAST tool that finds and auto-fixes code vulnerabilities in real-time

0
Amplify Security Fix Your Code Logo
Amplify Security Fix Your Code

Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues

0
Pixee Pixeebot Logo
Pixee Pixeebot

AI-powered automated code security remediation bot for vulnerability fixes

0
SonarSource SonarQube Logo
SonarSource SonarQube

Code quality and security platform with SAST, SCA, and AI-powered remediation

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox