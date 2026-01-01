CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform Logo

CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform

AI-native AppSec platform for code security analysis and vulnerability detection

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform Description

CodeThreat is an application security platform that uses AI agents to analyze code for security vulnerabilities and flaws. The platform performs static code analysis across the entire codebase and at the pull request level to identify security issues before code is merged into production. The platform includes AI agents that filter false positives by re-checking findings and flagging non-exploitable vulnerabilities with explanations. It performs project-wide code reviews similar to senior engineer evaluations, identifying issues, risks, and improvement points across the codebase. CodeThreat provides repository mapping capabilities that visualize project structure, linking components, flows, and relationships. The platform generates AI-powered insights on architecture, documentation, endpoints, dependencies, and data flow to help teams understand codebases. The platform integrates into pull request workflows to analyze code changes and highlight security risks before merge. It supports over 27 programming languages and frameworks, and integrates with version control systems, CI/CD pipelines, and cloud providers. CodeThreat is designed to reduce noise in security findings by using continuous learning to filter out weak and non-relevant issues, allowing development teams to focus on actual security problems without slowing down development velocity.

CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform FAQ

Common questions about CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform is AI-native AppSec platform for code security analysis and vulnerability detection developed by CodeThreatAI. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Application Security Training, CI CD.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →