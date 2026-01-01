CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform Description

CodeThreat is an application security platform that uses AI agents to analyze code for security vulnerabilities and flaws. The platform performs static code analysis across the entire codebase and at the pull request level to identify security issues before code is merged into production. The platform includes AI agents that filter false positives by re-checking findings and flagging non-exploitable vulnerabilities with explanations. It performs project-wide code reviews similar to senior engineer evaluations, identifying issues, risks, and improvement points across the codebase. CodeThreat provides repository mapping capabilities that visualize project structure, linking components, flows, and relationships. The platform generates AI-powered insights on architecture, documentation, endpoints, dependencies, and data flow to help teams understand codebases. The platform integrates into pull request workflows to analyze code changes and highlight security risks before merge. It supports over 27 programming languages and frameworks, and integrates with version control systems, CI/CD pipelines, and cloud providers. CodeThreat is designed to reduce noise in security findings by using continuous learning to filter out weak and non-relevant issues, allowing development teams to focus on actual security problems without slowing down development velocity.