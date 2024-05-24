Upwind Code Security Description

Upwind Code Security is a code security platform designed to secure both traditional and AI-generated code throughout the development lifecycle. The platform integrates shift-left security practices with runtime intelligence to reduce alert noise by 95% and focus on exploitable risks. The solution scans code for logic flaws, insecure patterns, and secrets in real-time, supporting both human-written and LLM-generated code. It includes automated secret scanning to detect and block API keys, tokens, and hardcoded passwords. The platform embeds directly into development environments including Cursor and VS Code, providing instant security feedback without context switching. For infrastructure as code, the platform analyzes configuration files like Terraform and CloudFormation for security flaws before deployment. It provides instant feedback on Terraform, Helm, and Kubernetes manifests in the CLI, flagging misconfigurations and compliance violations locally. Lightweight scanners integrate into CI/CD pipelines to enforce policies at the pipeline level. The Admission Controller acts as a gatekeeper before production, enforcing granular policies to prevent insecure workloads from starting. It prevents privileged containers, root access, and unverified images from running, while validating image signatures and verifying provenance to prevent supply chain attacks. Runtime prioritization correlates build-time alerts with live runtime data to identify which vulnerable packages are actually loaded, running, and exploitable. The platform traces runtime threats back through the build pipeline to identify the specific repository, commit, and developer owner for remediation.