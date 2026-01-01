Sonarsource SonarQube IDE
SonarQube for IDE is a plugin that integrates with integrated development environments to provide real-time code analysis. The tool performs on-the-fly analysis to detect bugs, vulnerabilities, and code quality issues directly within the developer's IDE as code is written. The plugin functions as an advanced linter that highlights issues with visual indicators (squiggles) similar to a spell checker. It analyzes both developer-written code and AI-assisted code to identify security vulnerabilities and coding problems before code is committed. SonarQube for IDE supports multiple programming languages including Java, JavaScript, TypeScript, CSS, HTML, Python, C++, C, C#, PHP, Go, Ruby, Visual Basic, and Kotlin. The plugin is available for installation from IDE marketplaces. The tool offers a Connected Mode feature that allows linking to SonarQube Cloud and SonarQube Server instances to unlock additional capabilities and synchronize analysis rules and quality profiles across the development workflow. SonarQube for IDE is designed to enable shift-left security practices by catching issues early in the development process, reducing the cost and effort of fixing problems discovered later in the software development lifecycle.
