Snyk DeepCode AI Description

Snyk DeepCode AI is an application security testing platform that uses hybrid AI technology combining symbolic and generative AI models to analyze source code for security vulnerabilities. The platform supports 19+ programming languages and utilizes 25M+ data flow cases for code analysis. The tool provides automated security fixes with reported 80% accuracy through its Agent Fix capability. It performs static code analysis to identify vulnerabilities, technical debt, and security issues within application code during development. DeepCode AI employs multiple fine-tuned AI models trained on millions of permissively licensed open source projects with verified code fixes. The platform uses a hybrid approach combining symbolic AI and machine learning methods to reduce false positives and hallucinations common in single-model AI systems. The platform includes risk-based prioritization that assesses package popularity, vulnerable code reachability, and exploit maturity. It features a custom rule creation capability through DeepCode AI Search, allowing security teams to write queries with autocomplete functionality. Integration with IDE plugins enables developers to scan and fix code issues during development without context switching. The platform is designed for secure development workflows and supports both AI-generated and human-written code security validation.