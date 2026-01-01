Snyk DeepCode AI
AI-powered SAST tool for code vulnerability detection and automated fixing
Snyk DeepCode AI
AI-powered SAST tool for code vulnerability detection and automated fixing
Snyk DeepCode AI Description
Snyk DeepCode AI is an application security testing platform that uses hybrid AI technology combining symbolic and generative AI models to analyze source code for security vulnerabilities. The platform supports 19+ programming languages and utilizes 25M+ data flow cases for code analysis. The tool provides automated security fixes with reported 80% accuracy through its Agent Fix capability. It performs static code analysis to identify vulnerabilities, technical debt, and security issues within application code during development. DeepCode AI employs multiple fine-tuned AI models trained on millions of permissively licensed open source projects with verified code fixes. The platform uses a hybrid approach combining symbolic AI and machine learning methods to reduce false positives and hallucinations common in single-model AI systems. The platform includes risk-based prioritization that assesses package popularity, vulnerable code reachability, and exploit maturity. It features a custom rule creation capability through DeepCode AI Search, allowing security teams to write queries with autocomplete functionality. Integration with IDE plugins enables developers to scan and fix code issues during development without context switching. The platform is designed for secure development workflows and supports both AI-generated and human-written code security validation.
Snyk DeepCode AI FAQ
Common questions about Snyk DeepCode AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Snyk DeepCode AI is AI-powered SAST tool for code vulnerability detection and automated fixing developed by Snyk. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Application Security Training, Code Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership