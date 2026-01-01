Snyk DeepCode AI Logo

Snyk DeepCode AI

AI-powered SAST tool for code vulnerability detection and automated fixing

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Snyk DeepCode AI Description

Snyk DeepCode AI is an application security testing platform that uses hybrid AI technology combining symbolic and generative AI models to analyze source code for security vulnerabilities. The platform supports 19+ programming languages and utilizes 25M+ data flow cases for code analysis. The tool provides automated security fixes with reported 80% accuracy through its Agent Fix capability. It performs static code analysis to identify vulnerabilities, technical debt, and security issues within application code during development. DeepCode AI employs multiple fine-tuned AI models trained on millions of permissively licensed open source projects with verified code fixes. The platform uses a hybrid approach combining symbolic AI and machine learning methods to reduce false positives and hallucinations common in single-model AI systems. The platform includes risk-based prioritization that assesses package popularity, vulnerable code reachability, and exploit maturity. It features a custom rule creation capability through DeepCode AI Search, allowing security teams to write queries with autocomplete functionality. Integration with IDE plugins enables developers to scan and fix code issues during development without context switching. The platform is designed for secure development workflows and supports both AI-generated and human-written code security validation.

Snyk DeepCode AI FAQ

Common questions about Snyk DeepCode AI including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Snyk DeepCode AI is AI-powered SAST tool for code vulnerability detection and automated fixing developed by Snyk. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Application Security Training, Code Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →