Opsera GitCustodian Description

Opsera GitCustodian is a secrets detection and governance tool that scans source code repositories to identify exposed secrets, credentials, and sensitive data. The tool scans version control systems to detect vulnerable secrets and other sensitive artifacts that may be present in code. GitCustodian integrates into software development pipelines to enable detection and governance gates that catch secrets before commits and releases. The tool provides alerting capabilities to notify teams when secrets are discovered, with support for multiple notification channels. The product includes compliance reporting features that provide visibility into the security health of continuous development code. It generates audit trails and reports to demonstrate risk reduction and adherence to security practices. GitCustodian offers workflow integration for secrets detection, incorporating a "find, alert, fix, and verify" process with built-in trouble-ticketing capabilities. The tool uses algorithms and profiles to scan for various types of secrets and sensitive data. The product includes a built-in vault for secrets management, providing centralized storage for credentials and keys. GitCustodian enables teams to create, share, and enforce security best practices across the software development lifecycle with orchestrated secrets governance for pipelines and workflows.