Software Improvement Group Sigrid® Description
Software Improvement Group Sigrid is a software portfolio governance platform that analyzes source code and provides insights into code quality, security vulnerabilities, architecture, and open-source dependencies. The platform benchmarks analyzed code against a database containing over 400 billion lines of code from 30,000+ systems across 300+ technologies. The platform offers six main capabilities: a management dashboard that translates technical findings into business KPIs, continuous security vulnerability scanning with prioritization based on severity and business impact, code quality and maintainability assessment to identify technical debt, architecture quality analysis with real-time diagrams, open-source health monitoring through software composition analysis (SCA) to detect vulnerabilities and license risks, and portfolio objectives tracking to align IT investments with business goals. Sigrid operates through a four-step process: source code is submitted to the platform for benchmarking, the system identifies weak spots and bottlenecks in code and architecture, consultants provide prioritized recommendations aligned with business goals, and the platform continuously monitors software to flag risks early. The platform supports 300+ technologies and provides actionable recommendations based on global software standards and metrics.
Software Improvement Group Sigrid® FAQ
Common questions about Software Improvement Group Sigrid® including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Software Improvement Group Sigrid® is Software portfolio governance platform for code quality and security analysis developed by Software Improvement Group. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, Code Security, Compliance.
