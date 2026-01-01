Plerion Code Security
IaC scanning tool that identifies misconfigurations before deployment
Plerion Code Security
IaC scanning tool that identifies misconfigurations before deployment
Plerion Code Security Description
Plerion Code Security is an infrastructure as code (IaC) scanning solution that identifies misconfigurations and vulnerabilities before they reach production environments. The tool integrates with CI/CD pipelines to scan IaC templates and provides options to display findings, notify owners, or block deployments based on configured policies. The platform supports multiple IaC frameworks including Terraform, CloudFormation, AWS CDK, Kubernetes, Helm, ARM Templates, and Serverless framework. It applies the same misconfiguration checks used in runtime environments to code repositories, enabling teams to catch issues that violate risk thresholds or compliance requirements during the development phase. The tool provides control over how findings are actioned within the CI/CD workflow, allowing organizations to determine whether to block deployments, display issues for review, or send notifications to relevant stakeholders. Scan results include detailed findings and overview information to help development and security teams understand and remediate identified issues. Plerion Code Security is part of the broader Plerion platform, which includes capabilities for cloud security posture management, workload protection, and compliance monitoring across cloud environments.
Plerion Code Security FAQ
Common questions about Plerion Code Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Plerion Code Security is IaC scanning tool that identifies misconfigurations before deployment developed by Plerion. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with CI CD, Code Security, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership