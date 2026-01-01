Plerion Code Security Logo

Plerion Code Security

IaC scanning tool that identifies misconfigurations before deployment

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Plerion Code Security Description

Plerion Code Security is an infrastructure as code (IaC) scanning solution that identifies misconfigurations and vulnerabilities before they reach production environments. The tool integrates with CI/CD pipelines to scan IaC templates and provides options to display findings, notify owners, or block deployments based on configured policies. The platform supports multiple IaC frameworks including Terraform, CloudFormation, AWS CDK, Kubernetes, Helm, ARM Templates, and Serverless framework. It applies the same misconfiguration checks used in runtime environments to code repositories, enabling teams to catch issues that violate risk thresholds or compliance requirements during the development phase. The tool provides control over how findings are actioned within the CI/CD workflow, allowing organizations to determine whether to block deployments, display issues for review, or send notifications to relevant stakeholders. Scan results include detailed findings and overview information to help development and security teams understand and remediate identified issues. Plerion Code Security is part of the broader Plerion platform, which includes capabilities for cloud security posture management, workload protection, and compliance monitoring across cloud environments.

Plerion Code Security FAQ

Common questions about Plerion Code Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Plerion Code Security is IaC scanning tool that identifies misconfigurations before deployment developed by Plerion. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with CI CD, Code Security, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →