Plerion Code Security Description

Plerion Code Security is an infrastructure as code (IaC) scanning solution that identifies misconfigurations and vulnerabilities before they reach production environments. The tool integrates with CI/CD pipelines to scan IaC templates and provides options to display findings, notify owners, or block deployments based on configured policies. The platform supports multiple IaC frameworks including Terraform, CloudFormation, AWS CDK, Kubernetes, Helm, ARM Templates, and Serverless framework. It applies the same misconfiguration checks used in runtime environments to code repositories, enabling teams to catch issues that violate risk thresholds or compliance requirements during the development phase. The tool provides control over how findings are actioned within the CI/CD workflow, allowing organizations to determine whether to block deployments, display issues for review, or send notifications to relevant stakeholders. Scan results include detailed findings and overview information to help development and security teams understand and remediate identified issues. Plerion Code Security is part of the broader Plerion platform, which includes capabilities for cloud security posture management, workload protection, and compliance monitoring across cloud environments.