The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence

The Code Registry is a code intelligence platform that analyzes codebases to provide visibility into code quality, security vulnerabilities, and developer productivity. The platform scans code repositories and uses AI to generate insights presented through dashboards and reports designed for non-technical business leaders. The platform performs security assessments by checking code against a database of known vulnerabilities, covering both custom code and third-party dependencies. It includes open-source detection capabilities that identify open-source components within codebases, including single-line usage, and exports results in standard SBOM formats. The Code Registry includes a proprietary AI Quotient (AIQ) scoring system that evaluates code quality by identifying areas where AI code generation could improve the codebase. It detects coding issues such as unused duplicate code, insecure URLs, inefficiencies, and security lapses. The platform tracks developer productivity by monitoring individual and team contributions across code analysis cycles. It provides metrics on code output, quality, and development progress to help identify performance patterns and bottlenecks. The platform supports technical due diligence use cases by providing code audit analysis for private equity, venture capital, and M&A transactions. It offers IP protection coverage for over 500 programming languages and generates cost-to-replicate valuation estimates.