The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence Logo

The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence

AI-powered code analysis platform for security, quality, and developer insights

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence Description

The Code Registry is a code intelligence platform that analyzes codebases to provide visibility into code quality, security vulnerabilities, and developer productivity. The platform scans code repositories and uses AI to generate insights presented through dashboards and reports designed for non-technical business leaders. The platform performs security assessments by checking code against a database of known vulnerabilities, covering both custom code and third-party dependencies. It includes open-source detection capabilities that identify open-source components within codebases, including single-line usage, and exports results in standard SBOM formats. The Code Registry includes a proprietary AI Quotient (AIQ) scoring system that evaluates code quality by identifying areas where AI code generation could improve the codebase. It detects coding issues such as unused duplicate code, insecure URLs, inefficiencies, and security lapses. The platform tracks developer productivity by monitoring individual and team contributions across code analysis cycles. It provides metrics on code output, quality, and development progress to help identify performance patterns and bottlenecks. The platform supports technical due diligence use cases by providing code audit analysis for private equity, venture capital, and M&A transactions. It offers IP protection coverage for over 500 programming languages and generates cost-to-replicate valuation estimates.

The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence FAQ

Common questions about The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence is AI-powered code analysis platform for security, quality, and developer insights developed by The Code Registry. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Code Security, Open Source.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →