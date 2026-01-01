BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing Description

BoostSecurity Continuous Application Security Testing is a platform that performs security scanning within CI/CD environments without requiring pipeline modifications. The solution uses Zero Touch Provisioning to enable scanning in the background while keeping source code within the customer's environment. The platform scans for OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, known CVEs in open source libraries, licensing risks, malware, hardcoded secrets, infrastructure-as-code misconfigurations, and container risks. All scanning operations execute inside the customer's CI infrastructure without transmitting source code externally. The platform supports team-level scanner specifications and customizable workflows. Organizations can select from a comprehensive list of scanners or integrate their own tools. Users can configure when, where, and how scanners run, and define organizational secure coding standards that are monitored and enforced across teams. The solution provides contextual findings to developers and includes filtering capabilities to reduce non-critical risks. Workflows and policies can be customized to control how and when security findings are addressed. The platform integrates with existing developer tooling to enable autonomous resolution of security issues. BoostSecurity supports integration with commercial security scanners and allows different teams to maintain different security requirements while maintaining organizational oversight and consistency.