BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing Logo

BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing

Continuous AppSec testing platform with zero-touch provisioning for CI/CD

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing Description

BoostSecurity Continuous Application Security Testing is a platform that performs security scanning within CI/CD environments without requiring pipeline modifications. The solution uses Zero Touch Provisioning to enable scanning in the background while keeping source code within the customer's environment. The platform scans for OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities, known CVEs in open source libraries, licensing risks, malware, hardcoded secrets, infrastructure-as-code misconfigurations, and container risks. All scanning operations execute inside the customer's CI infrastructure without transmitting source code externally. The platform supports team-level scanner specifications and customizable workflows. Organizations can select from a comprehensive list of scanners or integrate their own tools. Users can configure when, where, and how scanners run, and define organizational secure coding standards that are monitored and enforced across teams. The solution provides contextual findings to developers and includes filtering capabilities to reduce non-critical risks. Workflows and policies can be customized to control how and when security findings are addressed. The platform integrates with existing developer tooling to enable autonomous resolution of security issues. BoostSecurity supports integration with commercial security scanners and allows different teams to maintain different security requirements while maintaining organizational oversight and consistency.

BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing FAQ

Common questions about BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing is Continuous AppSec testing platform with zero-touch provisioning for CI/CD developed by BoostSecurity. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, CI CD, Container Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →