Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning
Scans code repositories and runtime environments for exposed secrets and credentials
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning Description
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning is a security tool that identifies and detects exposed secrets, credentials, and sensitive information within code repositories and runtime environments. The tool scans source code, configuration files, and other artifacts to locate hardcoded passwords, API keys, tokens, certificates, and other authentication credentials that could pose security risks if exposed. The solution operates as part of Datadog's broader Code Security platform, providing visibility into secret exposure across the software development lifecycle. It monitors code repositories to detect secrets before they are committed or deployed to production environments. Secret Scanning integrates with Datadog's observability and security platform, allowing security teams to correlate secret exposure findings with other security signals and operational data. The tool provides detection capabilities for various types of secrets including cloud provider credentials, database passwords, private keys, and third-party service tokens. The product is designed to help organizations prevent credential leaks and unauthorized access by identifying secrets that may have been inadvertently committed to version control systems or exposed in application code. It supports scanning across multiple environments and can be incorporated into CI/CD pipelines for continuous security validation.
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning FAQ
Common questions about Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
