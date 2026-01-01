Qwiet AI Secrets Detection Logo

Qwiet AI Secrets Detection

Detects secrets and credentials in code using AI/ML and Code Property Graph

Qwiet AI Secrets Detection Description

Qwiet AI Secrets Detection is a secrets scanning solution that identifies hardcoded credentials, API keys, and other sensitive information within application code. The product uses a patented Code Property Graph technology combined with proprietary AI/ML models to analyze code for secret mismanagement. The tool goes beyond traditional pattern-matching and regex-based approaches by incorporating contextual analysis to detect secrets that conventional scanners may miss. It identifies various forms of secret sprawl across codebases and provides educational insights about the risks associated with different types of secret mismanagement. The platform is part of Qwiet AI's preZero offering and aims to help development teams understand and prevent recurring security mistakes related to credential exposure. The solution provides analysis results that include context about detected issues and guidance on remediation. Users can run scans on their code repositories to identify exposed secrets and receive feedback on security risks. The detection capabilities are designed to work within DevSecOps workflows to catch secret exposure before code reaches production environments.

Qwiet AI Secrets Detection is Detects secrets and credentials in code using AI/ML and Code Property Graph developed by Qwiet. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Application Security Training, Code Analysis.

