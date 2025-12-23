Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence Description

Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is a static application security testing tool that focuses on identifying logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities in source code. The platform uses a Deep Logic Analysis Engine to detect complex security issues that traditional SAST tools may miss, including authentication flow vulnerabilities, privilege escalation issues, improper validation logic, and transaction verification flaws. The tool provides commit-level analysis that scans code changes in feature branches for vulnerabilities, secrets, dependencies, and license issues. It includes Software Composition Analysis (SCA) capabilities to identify and prioritize security vulnerabilities in both direct and transitive dependencies. The platform generates Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) to provide visibility into software components and dependencies. Flyingduck integrates into the development lifecycle to enable shift-left security practices, allowing developers to detect and remediate vulnerabilities during the coding phase. The platform offers remediation guidance with upgrade path recommendations to address multiple vulnerabilities. It supports license compliance checking and provides analysis of open source components used in applications.