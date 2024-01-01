Strong Node.js Logo

Exhaustive checklist to assist in a security review of a Node.js web service code, focusing on Express and Hapi environments. It references the SANS SWAT checklist and the CWE dictionary, emphasizing the importance of error handling and custom error pages to prevent sensitive information exposure.

Training and Resources
Free
nodejsexpresshapi

