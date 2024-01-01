Strong Node.js

Platform offering cybersecurity courses for Red, Blue, and Purple Teamers by Picus.
Exhaustive checklist to assist in a security review of a Node.js web service code, focusing on Express and Hapi environments. It references the SANS SWAT checklist and the CWE dictionary, emphasizing the importance of error handling and custom error pages to prevent sensitive information exposure.
A condensed field guide for cyber security incident responders, covering incident response processes, attacker tactics, and practical techniques for handling incidents.
A comprehensive guide for using Docker with detailed information on prerequisites, installation, containers, images, networks, and more.
Cybersecurity training platform with courses, certifications, and study guides.
A comprehensive and immersive 13-week course by NYU Tandon's OSIRIS Lab introducing students to offensive security with practical applications and research projects.
A knowledge base of analytics developed by MITRE based on the MITRE ATT&CK adversary model.