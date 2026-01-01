BoostSecurity Secrets Detection
BoostSecurity Secrets Detection
BoostSecurity Secrets Detection Description
BoostSecurity Secrets Detection is a security tool designed to prevent hardcoded secrets from being committed to source code repositories and containers. The tool scans for over 130 types of secrets including API keys, passwords, tokens, and other credentials that may be inadvertently embedded in code. The solution performs continuous scanning of both real-time commits and complete Git history to identify secrets that may be deeply buried in version control systems. It operates without requiring modifications to existing CI/CD pipelines and completes scans in minutes. The tool includes secret validation capabilities that verify whether detected secrets are still active. This allows security teams to prioritize remediation efforts by focusing on active risks while identifying inactive or revoked credentials separately. Remediation information is integrated directly into developer workflows through pull requests and ticketing systems. Context-rich details are automatically added to these platforms to facilitate immediate action on identified secrets. The product is positioned as a pre-production security control, aiming to prevent secrets from reaching production environments by catching them during the development phase. It scans both source code repositories and container images as part of the software development lifecycle.
