Codacy Security and Code Quality
Code security and quality platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, and AI code protection
Codacy Security and Code Quality
Code security and quality platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, and AI code protection
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Codacy Security and Code Quality is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Codacy Security and Code Quality Description
Codacy is a code security and quality platform that provides automated analysis across the software development lifecycle. The platform performs static application security testing (SAST) to identify vulnerabilities and security issues in source code across 40+ programming languages. It includes software composition analysis (SCA) for detecting insecure and outdated third-party dependencies with daily vulnerability database updates. The platform offers dynamic application security testing (DAST) and penetration testing capabilities to scan applications for runtime vulnerabilities. Infrastructure-as-code scanning detects misconfigurations and security risks before deployment. Secret scanning identifies exposed credentials and sensitive data in code repositories. Codacy provides AI Guardrails functionality that scans and auto-fixes AI-generated code for security and quality violations. The platform integrates with IDEs including VS Code, Cursor, and Windsurf to provide real-time feedback during development. An MCP server allows querying security and quality metrics across teams and repositories. The platform includes automated pull request checks, test coverage tracking, code duplication detection, and code complexity analysis. It enforces centralized security rules and quality standards across organizations. Codacy supports continuous monitoring throughout the CI/CD pipeline from IDE to production runtime.
Codacy Security and Code Quality FAQ
Common questions about Codacy Security and Code Quality including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Codacy Security and Code Quality is Code security and quality platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, and AI code protection developed by Codacy. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Code Security, DAST.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership