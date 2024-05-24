Codacy Security and Code Quality Logo

Codacy Security and Code Quality Description

Codacy is a code security and quality platform that provides automated analysis across the software development lifecycle. The platform performs static application security testing (SAST) to identify vulnerabilities and security issues in source code across 40+ programming languages. It includes software composition analysis (SCA) for detecting insecure and outdated third-party dependencies with daily vulnerability database updates. The platform offers dynamic application security testing (DAST) and penetration testing capabilities to scan applications for runtime vulnerabilities. Infrastructure-as-code scanning detects misconfigurations and security risks before deployment. Secret scanning identifies exposed credentials and sensitive data in code repositories. Codacy provides AI Guardrails functionality that scans and auto-fixes AI-generated code for security and quality violations. The platform integrates with IDEs including VS Code, Cursor, and Windsurf to provide real-time feedback during development. An MCP server allows querying security and quality metrics across teams and repositories. The platform includes automated pull request checks, test coverage tracking, code duplication detection, and code complexity analysis. It enforces centralized security rules and quality standards across organizations. Codacy supports continuous monitoring throughout the CI/CD pipeline from IDE to production runtime.

Codacy Security and Code Quality FAQ

Common questions about Codacy Security and Code Quality including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Codacy Security and Code Quality is Code security and quality platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, and AI code protection developed by Codacy. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Code Security, DAST.

