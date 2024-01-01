Envalid 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Envalid is a small library for validating and accessing environment variables in Node.js programs. Ensure that your program only runs when all of its environment dependencies are met. Give you executable documentation about the environment your program expects to run in. Give you an immutable API for your environment variables, so they don't change from under you while the program is running.