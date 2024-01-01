AWS account compliance using centrally managed Config Rules
Envalid is a small library for validating and accessing environment variables in Node.js programs. Ensure that your program only runs when all of its environment dependencies are met. Give you executable documentation about the environment your program expects to run in. Give you an immutable API for your environment variables, so they don't change from under you while the program is running.
AWS account compliance using centrally managed Config Rules
YARA plugin for Sublime Text with syntax highlighting and snippets.
Search OpenBSD manual pages by keyword, section, or manual page name
A collection of binary tools for various purposes including linking, assembling, profiling, and more.
PLC-side fuzzing tool for uncovering vulnerabilities in ICS control applications.
A set of instructions for the Dalvik virtual machine to manipulate registers and values in Android applications.