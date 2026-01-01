Offensive360 Offensive 360 Virtual Compiler
Offensive 360 Virtual Compiler
Offensive 360 Virtual Compiler Description
Offensive 360 Virtual Compiler is a static application security testing tool that uses virtual compiler technology to analyze source code. The tool creates virtual compilers for each programming language it processes, enabling data flow graph analysis to understand source code structure rather than treating it as text. The product performs static code analysis by examining both source code and compiled binaries. It scans for vulnerabilities including backdoors, injection flaws, cross-site scripting, insecure handling of external resources, and weak cryptography. The tool uses Abstract Syntax Tree (AST) graph representation to read code, which is generated during the syntax analysis phase. The analysis process includes three phases: preparation (threat profiling based on source code context), analysis (code layout study with automated scans and AI model generation), and solutions (flaw verification and report generation with remediation guidance). Additional capabilities include malware detection in embedded binaries, software composition analysis for open-source libraries, license checking, and Infrastructure as Code analysis. The tool provides code-level remediation suggestions and generates reports with executive summaries and detailed findings. The median scan time is 90 seconds. The product operates on both compiled and uncompiled code bases without raising licensing concerns associated with accessing compiled code sources.
Offensive360 Offensive 360 Virtual Compiler is AI-driven SAST tool using virtual compilers for source code analysis developed by Offensive360. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Binary Analysis, Code Security.
