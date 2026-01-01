CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security) Logo

DevSecOps platform for app security with SAST, DAST, SCA, and API testing

CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security) Description

CloudDefense.AI QINA is a DevSecOps platform that provides application security testing across the software development lifecycle. The platform integrates multiple application security testing solutions into a unified dashboard. The platform includes Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for identifying vulnerabilities in open source dependencies, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for analyzing source code, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for runtime testing, and API security testing capabilities. Additional features include container vulnerability management, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) scanning, secret management, and drift detection and prevention. QINA provides vulnerability management with risk-based prioritization, correlating findings from multiple testing solutions to identify critical security issues. The platform includes exploitability assessment to focus on vulnerabilities that can be actively exploited. An AI-powered remediation feature provides guided fixes with recommended solutions and optimal fix locations. The platform integrates into CI/CD pipelines and supports automation workflows. It offers centralized dashboards for managing vulnerabilities across different application security testing tools. The vulnerability database updates twice daily from multiple public and private sources. QINA is designed for development teams implementing DevSecOps practices, providing security testing from code to cloud deployment stages.

CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security) is DevSecOps platform for app security with SAST, DAST, SCA, and API testing developed by CloudDefense.AI. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Automation, Cloud Security.

