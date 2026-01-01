Aikido AI Code Review Description

Aikido AI Code Review is an automated code quality and review tool that uses artificial intelligence to analyze pull requests and provide feedback on code changes. The tool scans code for various issues including logic bugs, performance problems, stability issues, edge cases, dead code, and inefficient patterns. The platform provides inline PR comments with actionable feedback directly within pull requests, identifying issues such as null references, incorrect conditional checks, division by zero errors, repeated regex compilation, and inefficient array operations. It generates AI-powered PR summaries that explain code changes and offers suggested fixes for detected issues. The tool operates with default configurations that work across multiple programming languages and technology stacks without requiring extensive setup. Users can customize the analysis by providing codebase context and setting organization-wide rules to align with their specific coding standards and practices. Aikido AI Code Review integrates into development workflows to provide instant feedback during the code review process. The analysis focuses on high-signal issues rather than style preferences, targeting problems that affect code maintainability, performance, and reliability. The tool aims to reduce manual review time while improving code quality before merging changes into production codebases.