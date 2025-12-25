Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing Logo

Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing

SAST scanner for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing Description

Cycode SAST is a static application security testing solution that analyzes source code to identify security vulnerabilities before deployment. The tool scans code repositories to detect potential security issues during the development phase. The solution is designed to integrate into developer workflows and provides scanning capabilities across the software development lifecycle. It operates as part of Cycode's Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform. The SAST scanner aims to reduce false positives while maintaining detection accuracy. It provides findings that developers can review and remediate within their existing development environments. The tool supports scanning of code in various programming languages and can be deployed across different stages of the CI/CD pipeline. It provides visibility into code-level security issues and helps development teams address vulnerabilities early in the software development process. Cycode SAST is positioned as a component within a broader application security platform that includes multiple security testing capabilities. The solution is intended for enterprise security teams and development organizations looking to implement security testing in their code development workflows.

Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing FAQ

Common questions about Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing is SAST scanner for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code developed by Cycode. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, CI CD, Code Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

