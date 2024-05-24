Corgea Description

Corgea is a security tool that integrates into developer workflows to detect and fix code vulnerabilities. The platform uses AI to generate context-aware security fixes that align with coding standards and automatically suggests these fixes directly in pull requests. The tool integrates with development environments and Git platforms to provide security remediation within existing workflows. Fixes are generated based on detected vulnerabilities and queued for developer review through standard Git processes. Corgea focuses on reducing manual security work by automating the fix generation process. The platform aims to minimize false positives and provide fixes that match the codebase's existing patterns and standards. Developers can review and apply suggested fixes without leaving their normal development tools. The solution is designed to fit into continuous integration and development pipelines, allowing security issues to be addressed as part of the regular code review process. The platform provides one-click fix application capabilities and maintains compatibility with common developer tools and platforms.