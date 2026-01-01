Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis Logo

Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis

SAST tool for finding code quality & security defects in large-scale software

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis Description

Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis is a static application security testing tool that scans source code to identify code quality and security defects. The tool performs analysis across files and libraries to detect complex issues in software applications. The product supports 22 programming languages including C, C++, C#, Java, JavaScript, Python, Go, PHP, Ruby, Kotlin, Swift, Dart, TypeScript, Fortran, Scala, Visual Basic, Salesforce Apex, NVIDIA CUDA, and others. It also provides support for over 200 frameworks and infrastructure-as-code platforms. Coverity includes built-in compliance reporting capabilities for multiple security and industry standards. These include MISRA, AUTOSAR, ISO 26262, PCI DSS, CERT C/C++/Java, DISA STIG, ISO/IEC TS 17961, OWASP Top 10, OWASP Mobile Top 10, and CWE Top 25. The tool provides reports that categorize issues by type and severity to assist with prioritization and remediation tracking. The static analysis engine is designed to analyze large-scale applications and provides coverage for Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE) categories. The tool aims to help development teams identify security vulnerabilities and code quality issues during the development process.

Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis FAQ

Common questions about Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis is SAST tool for finding code quality & security defects in large-scale software developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, Code Security, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →