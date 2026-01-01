Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis Description

Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis is a static application security testing tool that scans source code to identify code quality and security defects. The tool performs analysis across files and libraries to detect complex issues in software applications. The product supports 22 programming languages including C, C++, C#, Java, JavaScript, Python, Go, PHP, Ruby, Kotlin, Swift, Dart, TypeScript, Fortran, Scala, Visual Basic, Salesforce Apex, NVIDIA CUDA, and others. It also provides support for over 200 frameworks and infrastructure-as-code platforms. Coverity includes built-in compliance reporting capabilities for multiple security and industry standards. These include MISRA, AUTOSAR, ISO 26262, PCI DSS, CERT C/C++/Java, DISA STIG, ISO/IEC TS 17961, OWASP Top 10, OWASP Mobile Top 10, and CWE Top 25. The tool provides reports that categorize issues by type and severity to assist with prioritization and remediation tracking. The static analysis engine is designed to analyze large-scale applications and provides coverage for Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE) categories. The tool aims to help development teams identify security vulnerabilities and code quality issues during the development process.