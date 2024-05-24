Corgea Malware Scanning Logo

Corgea Malware Scanning

by Corgea

Source code malware scanner detecting backdoors and malicious code in repos

Application Security Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Source Code AnalysisDevsecops
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Corgea Malware Scanning Description

Corgea Malware Scanning is a static analysis tool that scans source code repositories for malicious code, backdoors, logic bombs, and other hidden threats. The tool performs deep static analysis and heuristic pattern-matching to identify over 15 critical CWEs, including embedded malicious code (CWE-506) and authentication bypass vulnerabilities (CWE-288). The scanner operates at the source code level without requiring compiled binaries. It supports polyglot projects across more than 20 programming languages including Go, Python, JavaScript, C/C++, and Java, parsing native syntax to detect stealthy payloads in each language. Corgea integrates into CI/CD pipelines and pull-request workflows to automatically block commits that introduce suspicious code. The tool provides line-level evidence and explanations to help developers identify and remediate issues before code reaches production. Users can upload any repository, whether proprietary or open-source, for scanning. The tool is designed to fit into existing development workflows and can be enabled quickly within development environments.

Corgea Malware Scanning FAQ

Common questions about Corgea Malware Scanning including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Corgea Malware Scanning is Source code malware scanner detecting backdoors and malicious code in repos developed by Corgea. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Source Code Analysis, DEVSECOPS.

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