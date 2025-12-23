DryRun Security AppSec Agents Logo

DryRun Security AppSec Agents

AI-native SAST tool providing contextual code security analysis in pull requests

Application Security
Commercial
DryRun Security AppSec Agents Description

DryRun Security AppSec Agents is a static application security testing tool that uses AI-driven contextual security analysis to review code changes in pull requests. The platform analyzes data flow across files and services to identify security vulnerabilities without relying on traditional pattern-matching or rule-based approaches. The tool performs contextual security analysis by examining real code context including data flow, architecture, and change history to assess risk in real time. This approach enables detection of logic flaws and authentication issues that pattern-matching scanners typically miss. The platform provides security feedback directly in pull requests with low false positive rates. DryRun Security supports multiple programming languages including Python, Ruby, TypeScript, JavaScript, Java, Golang, C#, C++, PHP, HTML, Elixir, Kotlin, Swift, and Scala. The tool integrates with source code management platforms and provides notifications through collaboration tools. The platform operates without requiring manual rule creation or maintenance, using AI to generate custom policy checks automatically. It analyzes code changes as developers work and provides near real-time security reviews. The tool is designed to reduce noise in security findings by reasoning about exploitability and impact rather than just pattern presence.

DryRun Security AppSec Agents FAQ

Common questions about DryRun Security AppSec Agents including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

