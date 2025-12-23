DryRun Security AppSec Agents
AI-native SAST tool providing contextual code security analysis in pull requests
DryRun Security AppSec Agents
AI-native SAST tool providing contextual code security analysis in pull requests
DryRun Security AppSec Agents Description
DryRun Security AppSec Agents is a static application security testing tool that uses AI-driven contextual security analysis to review code changes in pull requests. The platform analyzes data flow across files and services to identify security vulnerabilities without relying on traditional pattern-matching or rule-based approaches. The tool performs contextual security analysis by examining real code context including data flow, architecture, and change history to assess risk in real time. This approach enables detection of logic flaws and authentication issues that pattern-matching scanners typically miss. The platform provides security feedback directly in pull requests with low false positive rates. DryRun Security supports multiple programming languages including Python, Ruby, TypeScript, JavaScript, Java, Golang, C#, C++, PHP, HTML, Elixir, Kotlin, Swift, and Scala. The tool integrates with source code management platforms and provides notifications through collaboration tools. The platform operates without requiring manual rule creation or maintenance, using AI to generate custom policy checks automatically. It analyzes code changes as developers work and provides near real-time security reviews. The tool is designed to reduce noise in security findings by reasoning about exploitability and impact rather than just pattern presence.
DryRun Security AppSec Agents FAQ
Common questions about DryRun Security AppSec Agents including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
DryRun Security AppSec Agents is AI-native SAST tool providing contextual code security analysis in pull requests developed by DryRun Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Application Security Training, Code Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership