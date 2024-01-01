password_compat

A powerful tool that enables organizations to discover, manage, and secure privileged access, helping to reduce the risks associated with privileged accounts and activities.
This library provides forward compatibility with the password functions in PHP 5.5, requiring PHP >= 5.3.7 or a version with the $2y fix backported. It's crucial to upgrade PHP to a newer version due to a security issue with BCRYPT implementation in versions prior to 5.3.7.
CloudTracker helps identify over-privileged IAM users and roles by analyzing CloudTrail logs.
OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.
A simple drop-in library for managing users, permissions, and groups in your application.
Abusing DNSAdmins privilege for escalation in Active Directory
PowerUp aims to be a clearinghouse of common Windows privilege escalation vectors that rely on misconfigurations.