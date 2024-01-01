password_compat 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This library provides forward compatibility with the password functions in PHP 5.5, requiring PHP >= 5.3.7 or a version with the $2y fix backported. It's crucial to upgrade PHP to a newer version due to a security issue with BCRYPT implementation in versions prior to 5.3.7.