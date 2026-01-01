Aikido Secrets Detection Logo

Aikido Secrets Detection

Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD.

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Aikido Secrets Detection Description

Aikido Secrets Detection is a secrets scanning tool that identifies exposed API keys, credentials, tokens, passwords, encryption keys, and private keys in source code repositories. The tool integrates into CI/CD pipelines to detect leaked secrets before code is merged or deployed to production. The scanner automatically triages findings by recognizing secrets that are known to be safe, such as Stripe publishable keys and Google Maps API keys used in front-end code. It filters out irrelevant secrets by ignoring those verified as expired, revoked, or appearing to be variables rather than actual credentials. The Live Secret Detection feature verifies whether exposed secrets are still active by sending requests to API endpoints that require authorization but do not produce sensitive data. Based on this verification, the tool adjusts the severity rating of detected issues. Aikido Secrets Detection provides IDE integrations that warn developers about secrets before they commit code. The tool is part of a broader application security platform that includes dependency scanning, SAST, cloud security posture management, and other security capabilities. The scanner supports multiple deployment models including cloud-based scanning and on-premises deployment options. It provides centralized visibility across code repositories and integrates with existing development workflows.

Aikido Secrets Detection FAQ

Common questions about Aikido Secrets Detection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Aikido Secrets Detection is Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD. developed by Aikido Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Automation, CI CD.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →