Entersoft AI AST Description

Entersoft AI AST provides smart contract security auditing services for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications across multiple blockchain platforms. The service has audited smart contracts worth over $500M USD, focusing on securing DeFi projects including centralized and decentralized crypto exchanges, ICOs, and bullion market applications. The service performs comprehensive security assessments through multiple testing methodologies. Code quality checks utilize language-specific linters to identify potential issues. Manual code analysis involves designing custom test cases for individual smart contract functions. Automated static analysis employs community-developed security tools to detect vulnerabilities. Smart contracts are deployed on local blockchain nodes rather than public test networks for testing purposes. The service supports smart contract audits across Ethereum, Algorand, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon, and Fantom blockchain platforms. Testing includes automated scripts covering generic low-level test cases and customized methods to validate smart contract function computations. Entersoft has provided security services for various DeFi projects including Gatcoin, AirSwap, Abacus Exchange, BitSpider, BlockTrade, and Bonum. The company has also reviewed whitepapers for ICOs that collectively raised approximately $1 billion in market capitalization.