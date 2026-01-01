DeepSource SAST Logo

DeepSource SAST is a static application security testing tool that performs automated security scans on code commits. The platform runs thousands of scans on every commit to identify security issues before they reach production environments. The tool integrates with version control systems including GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps. It provides continuous security analysis as part of the development workflow, enabling developers to detect and fix vulnerabilities during the coding phase. DeepSource SAST operates as part of a broader code quality and security platform. The scanning engine analyzes source code for security flaws, allowing teams to address issues early in the software development lifecycle. The platform is designed to work within existing development environments and CI/CD pipelines. The service offers a free tier for small teams with a setup process that takes approximately 5 minutes. For larger teams and enterprises, commercial plans are available through direct sales contact. The platform is used by over 6,000 companies ranging from startups to Fortune 500 organizations.

DeepSource SAST is SAST engine that scans code commits for security vulnerabilities developed by DeepSource. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, Automation, CI CD.

