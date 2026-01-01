Flyingduck Secure Every Commit Description

Flyingduck Secure Every Commit is an application security tool that performs automated security analysis at the commit level within the software development lifecycle. The tool scans each commit in feature branches to detect code vulnerabilities, license issues, secrets, and security flaws before code reaches the pull request stage. The platform provides commit-to-commit comparison capabilities, allowing development teams to track the evolution of security issues across code changes and maintain a history of security-related modifications. By scanning commits before pull requests are raised, the tool aims to reduce scan time in PR workflows and streamline code review processes. Flyingduck integrates into CI/CD pipelines and connects with GitHub repositories for continuous security monitoring throughout development phases. The tool includes Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for identifying vulnerabilities in external packages, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for source code analysis, and secret detection capabilities. The platform presents security findings through a web portal that references Common Vulnerability Codes and provides documentation for remediation. The tool is designed to enable early detection of security issues during development rather than post-deployment scanning, with the goal of reducing remediation time and technical debt.