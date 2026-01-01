Flyingduck Secure Every Commit
Commit-level code security scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, and licenses
Flyingduck Secure Every Commit
Commit-level code security scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, and licenses
Flyingduck Secure Every Commit Description
Flyingduck Secure Every Commit is an application security tool that performs automated security analysis at the commit level within the software development lifecycle. The tool scans each commit in feature branches to detect code vulnerabilities, license issues, secrets, and security flaws before code reaches the pull request stage. The platform provides commit-to-commit comparison capabilities, allowing development teams to track the evolution of security issues across code changes and maintain a history of security-related modifications. By scanning commits before pull requests are raised, the tool aims to reduce scan time in PR workflows and streamline code review processes. Flyingduck integrates into CI/CD pipelines and connects with GitHub repositories for continuous security monitoring throughout development phases. The tool includes Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for identifying vulnerabilities in external packages, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for source code analysis, and secret detection capabilities. The platform presents security findings through a web portal that references Common Vulnerability Codes and provides documentation for remediation. The tool is designed to enable early detection of security issues during development rather than post-deployment scanning, with the goal of reducing remediation time and technical debt.
Flyingduck Secure Every Commit FAQ
Common questions about Flyingduck Secure Every Commit including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Flyingduck Secure Every Commit is Commit-level code security scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, and licenses developed by Flyingduck. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with CI CD, Code Security, DEVSECOPS.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership