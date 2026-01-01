SonarSource Advanced Security
SAST and SCA platform for code security analysis with taint analysis
SonarSource Advanced Security
SAST and SCA platform for code security analysis with taint analysis
SonarSource Advanced Security Description
SonarSource Advanced Security is a code security analysis platform that combines Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and Software Composition Analysis (SCA) capabilities. The platform provides security analysis for first-party code, AI-generated code, and open source dependencies. The core security features include SAST for detecting code vulnerabilities early in development, cross-file taint analysis to prevent injection attacks, Infrastructure as Code (IaC) scanning for cloud configurations, and secrets detection to prevent exposure of credentials, tokens, and keys. The Advanced Security tier extends the platform with comprehensive SCA capabilities including CVE detection in open source dependencies, license management, and Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) generation. It also includes Advanced SAST which extends taint analysis to dependencies through dependency-aware data flow analysis. The platform prioritizes vulnerabilities by severity using CVSS scores and exploitability metrics including EPSS and KEV. It provides security reporting with dashboards for visualizing trends and KPIs, compliance reports for standards like OWASP Top 10, CWE, PCI DSS, and STIG, and scheduled report delivery. SonarSource Advanced Security supports multiple programming languages including Java, Kotlin, Scala, JavaScript, TypeScript, C#, Python, Go, Rust, Ruby, and PHP. The platform is available as SonarQube Server and SonarQube Cloud, requiring Enterprise edition for Advanced Security features.
SonarSource Advanced Security FAQ
Common questions about SonarSource Advanced Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SonarSource Advanced Security is SAST and SCA platform for code security analysis with taint analysis developed by SonarSource. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with CVE, Dependency Scanning, License Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership