Gitleaks is a SAST tool for detecting and preventing hardcoded secrets like passwords, api keys, and tokens in git repos. It provides an easy-to-use, all-in-one solution for detecting secrets, past or present, in your code. Gitleaks can be installed using Homebrew, Docker, or Go, and is also available in binary form for many popular platforms and OS types. It can be implemented as a pre-commit hook directly in your repo or as a GitHub action using Gitleaks-Action.