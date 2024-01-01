ESLint plugin to prevent Trojan Source attacks.
Gitleaks is a SAST tool for detecting and preventing hardcoded secrets like passwords, api keys, and tokens in git repos. It provides an easy-to-use, all-in-one solution for detecting secrets, past or present, in your code. Gitleaks can be installed using Homebrew, Docker, or Go, and is also available in binary form for many popular platforms and OS types. It can be implemented as a pre-commit hook directly in your repo or as a GitHub action using Gitleaks-Action.
Utility for comparing control flow graph signatures to Android methods with scanning capabilities for malicious applications.
A popular free security tool for automatically finding security vulnerabilities in web applications
A Burp Suite content discovery plugin that adds smart functionality to the Buster plugin.
APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files.
Embeddable Yara library for Java with support for loading rules and scanning data.