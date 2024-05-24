Semgrep Code
Semgrep Code is a Static Application Security Testing (SAST) solution designed to identify and remediate security vulnerabilities in source code across 30+ programming languages. The platform is powered by the Semgrep Pro Engine and features over 900 high-confidence Pro rules written specifically for alerting in developer workflows. Semgrep Code integrates AI capabilities through Semgrep Assistant, which uses GPT-4 to auto-triage findings, distinguish false positives from true positives, and generate automated code fixes with contextual explanations. The tool is optimized for developer productivity, with 95% of code scans completing in under 5 minutes. It provides security feedback directly in developer environments through PR comments, Jira tickets, and other native integrations. The platform supports multiple programming languages including JavaScript, TypeScript, Python, Java, Go, Ruby, PHP, C, and C++. Semgrep Code enables security teams to prevent entire classes of vulnerabilities by enforcing organization-specific security invariants and secure coding guardrails. The solution offers comprehensive finding management with filtering by projects, severity, branch, and rulesets, while tracking metrics like fix-rate to measure AppSec program effectiveness. It integrates with CI/CD pipelines including CircleCI and Jenkins, version control systems like Bitbucket, and collaboration tools such as Jira and Slack. The platform is recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing and is used by organizations including Figma, Snowflake, Lyft, and Vanta.
