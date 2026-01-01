GrammaTech HALucinator
Firmware analysis and emulation platform using High-Level Emulation (HLE)
GrammaTech HALucinator
Firmware analysis and emulation platform using High-Level Emulation (HLE)
GrammaTech HALucinator Description
HALucinator is a firmware analysis and emulation platform that enables testing and introspection without physical hardware. The tool uses High-Level Emulation (HLE) to virtualize firmware, allowing it to run entirely in software by replacing hardware dependencies with software models. The platform supports multiple architectures including ARM, PowerPC, and MIPS, as well as popular real-time operating systems commonly used in embedded systems. HALucinator can handle firmware sizes ranging from less than 1MB to over 50MB and achieves execution speeds within timing toleration limits. The tool provides both a command line interface for batch processing and a Microsoft Visual Studio Code plugin for interactive workflows. It has been used to create digital twins of various devices, from large industrial control systems to compact IoT devices, including PLC controllers, satellite communication systems, commercial drones, and various IoT devices. HALucinator enables interaction with original device configurators and facilitates vulnerability testing. The platform is offered as both an on-premises and SaaS solution, with support from firmware analysis and emulation experts for initial emulation setup. The tool has received funding and support from the Office of Naval Research (ONR) and Sandia National Laboratories.
GrammaTech HALucinator FAQ
Common questions about GrammaTech HALucinator including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
GrammaTech HALucinator is Firmware analysis and emulation platform using High-Level Emulation (HLE) developed by GrammaTech. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with ARM, Debugging, Digital Forensics.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership