GrammaTech HALucinator Description

HALucinator is a firmware analysis and emulation platform that enables testing and introspection without physical hardware. The tool uses High-Level Emulation (HLE) to virtualize firmware, allowing it to run entirely in software by replacing hardware dependencies with software models. The platform supports multiple architectures including ARM, PowerPC, and MIPS, as well as popular real-time operating systems commonly used in embedded systems. HALucinator can handle firmware sizes ranging from less than 1MB to over 50MB and achieves execution speeds within timing toleration limits. The tool provides both a command line interface for batch processing and a Microsoft Visual Studio Code plugin for interactive workflows. It has been used to create digital twins of various devices, from large industrial control systems to compact IoT devices, including PLC controllers, satellite communication systems, commercial drones, and various IoT devices. HALucinator enables interaction with original device configurators and facilitates vulnerability testing. The platform is offered as both an on-premises and SaaS solution, with support from firmware analysis and emulation experts for initial emulation setup. The tool has received funding and support from the Office of Naval Research (ONR) and Sandia National Laboratories.