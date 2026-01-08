GuardRails Logo

GuardRails

DevSecOps platform for vulnerability detection and developer security training

GuardRails Description

GuardRails is an application security platform that integrates with version control systems to scan code repositories for vulnerabilities. The platform supports 22 programming languages and provides automated scanning for both new and existing repositories. The tool consolidates multiple security testing capabilities including SAST, DAST, SCA, Infrastructure as Code scanning, and secret detection into a unified dashboard. It embeds directly within version control systems without requiring modifications to CI/CD pipelines. GuardRails provides just-in-time training that delivers real-time guidance and remediation instructions to developers when vulnerabilities are detected. This allows developers to address security issues within their workflow using contextual information specific to the detected error. The platform offers customizable security rules that can be configured to reduce false positives and negatives. Organizations can create custom detection engines tailored to their specific security requirements. GuardRails is available as both cloud-based and on-premise deployments. The dashboard provides centralized visibility for security teams to view, manage, and act on security findings across all repositories. The platform aims to reduce the security bottleneck by enabling developers to fix vulnerabilities at the source without requiring extensive security expertise.

GuardRails is DevSecOps platform for vulnerability detection and developer security training developed by GuardRails. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, Code Security, DAST.

