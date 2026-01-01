Qwiet AI SAST
Qwiet AI SAST is a static application security testing tool that scans source code for security vulnerabilities. The tool uses a patented Code Property Graph (CPG) technology that integrates data flow, control flow, and syntax tree analysis to identify security issues in custom code, open-source software, APIs, containers, and secrets. The platform employs machine learning trained on over 78 billion lines of code to reduce false positives by up to 90% compared to traditional SAST tools. It scans millions of lines of code in minutes, enabling Continuous Application Security Testing (CAST) within CI/CD pipelines. Qwiet AI provides automated remediation capabilities with context-aware code fixes to accelerate vulnerability resolution. The tool integrates with development environments including IDEs, CI/CD pipelines, code repositories, and container platforms. The platform achieved the highest rating against the OWASP benchmark, exceeding the commercial average by 45% and identifying all included vulnerabilities in the benchmark. It provides comprehensive security coverage across multiple code components while maintaining scan speed and accuracy. Qwiet AI is designed for DevSecOps and development teams, offering vulnerability detection that prioritizes reachable and fixable issues to reduce noise and improve developer productivity.
