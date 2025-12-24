Qwiet AI Secure Your Code Description

Qwiet AI is an application security platform that combines multiple security testing capabilities into a single scanning solution. The platform performs static application security testing (SAST), software composition analysis (SCA), infrastructure as code (IaC) scanning, container security analysis, and secrets detection in one unified scan. The platform uses reachability and exploitability analysis to filter vulnerabilities and reduce false positives. It provides a code property graph analysis to trace data flows and identify which vulnerabilities are actually reachable in the application code. The system prioritizes findings based on whether they are exploitable and actively targeted by known exploits. Qwiet AI includes AI-powered automated fix generation that provides code remediation suggestions for identified vulnerabilities. The platform integrates into developer workflows through IDE extensions and can create pull requests with proposed fixes. It offers visibility into security findings through a centralized platform interface. The solution is designed for DevSecOps teams and aims to consolidate multiple application security tools into a single platform. It provides scanning capabilities across the software development lifecycle, from code development in IDEs to CI/CD pipeline integration. The platform has been acquired by Harness and is now part of the Harness application security offering.