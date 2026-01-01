JFrog Advanced Security Logo

JFrog Advanced Security is an application security testing platform that extends beyond Software Composition Analysis (SCA) scanning. The product provides vulnerability contextual analysis using data from JFrog's Security Research Team to help prioritize CVE findings and reduce false positives. The platform includes Static Application Security Testing (SAST) capabilities for source code scanning to identify vulnerabilities before code is committed. It integrates with common IDEs and DevOps environments to enable developers to scan code during development, commit, and build phases. The product offers secret detection functionality that identifies exposed secrets in both source code and binaries, including internal tokens and credentials. It includes Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security scanning to detect and remediate misconfigurations before they reach production environments. The IaC scanning supports Terraform state files stored in JFrog Artifactory. Additional capabilities include misconfiguration detection for common open source libraries and services. This feature identifies issues such as excessive privileges, insecure communication methods, insufficient authorization mechanisms, and unsafe cryptographic operations. The platform scans both source code and binary artifacts, providing security analysis across multiple stages of the software development lifecycle. It aims to reduce security noise through prioritization and contextual analysis of findings.

