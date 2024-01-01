Hardened malloc 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This is a security-focused general purpose memory allocator providing the malloc API along with various extensions. It provides substantial hardening against heap corruption vulnerabilities. It aims to provide decent overall performance with a focus on long-term performance and memory usage rather than allocator micro-benchmarks. It offers scalability via a configurable number of entirely independent arenas, with the internal locking within arenas further divided up per size class. This project currently supports Bionic (Android), musl and glibc. It may support other non-Linux operating systems in the future.