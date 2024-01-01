Hardened malloc

Instrumentation-based approach for resolving reflective calls in Android apps.
This is a security-focused general purpose memory allocator providing the malloc API along with various extensions. It provides substantial hardening against heap corruption vulnerabilities. It aims to provide decent overall performance with a focus on long-term performance and memory usage rather than allocator micro-benchmarks. It offers scalability via a configurable number of entirely independent arenas, with the internal locking within arenas further divided up per size class. This project currently supports Bionic (Android), musl and glibc. It may support other non-Linux operating systems in the future.
Dynamic application security testing tool for identifying and fixing web application vulnerabilities.
A series of levels teaching about common mistakes and gotchas when using Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Utility for comparing control flow graph signatures to Android methods with scanning capabilities for malicious applications.
AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) for protecting web applications from common exploits.
Pint is a PIN tool that exposes the PIN API to lua scripts, allowing dynamic instrumentation of binaries.