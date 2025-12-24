Offensive 360 Secure Code Analysis
Offensive 360 Secure Code Analysis
Offensive 360 Secure Code Analysis Description
Offensive 360 Secure Code Analysis is a static application security testing (SAST) solution that performs source code analysis to identify security vulnerabilities. The tool uses proprietary virtual compiler technology designed for each supported programming language to understand code execution flow and trace entry points. The platform offers both cloud-based and on-premises deployment options. It analyzes source code without requiring packaging or building, examining every file in a project. The solution includes software composition analysis capabilities to identify flaws in open-source components used within projects. Additional capabilities include malware scanning, license analysis, and Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security analysis. The tool supports multiple programming languages including C#, .NET Core, Java, Spring, Android, Go, PHP, Node.js, JavaScript, TypeScript, Ruby, React, and Xamarin. For IaC, it supports Terraform, Kubernetes, Helm, AWS CDK, Azure ARM, Oracle, Serverless Framework, and Docker. The platform integrates with development environments through IDE plugins for Visual Studio, Visual Studio Code, JetBrains, and Eclipse. It also connects with version control systems and CI/CD pipelines including GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps, and Jira. The pricing model is unlimited, not based on lines of code, number of projects, or users. The solution is designed to identify vulnerabilities through deep analysis of code structure and execution paths.
