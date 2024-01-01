JAADAS is a powerful tool for static analysis of Android applications, providing features like API misuse analysis and inter-procedure dataflow analysis.
SearchCode is a comprehensive source code search engine that helps users find real-world examples of functions, APIs, and libraries across 243 languages from over 40 million projects.
JAADAS is a powerful tool for static analysis of Android applications, providing features like API misuse analysis and inter-procedure dataflow analysis.
Emulates browser functionality to detect exploits targeting browser vulnerabilities.
Scanning APK file for URIs, endpoints & secrets.
A Rust-based command-line tool for analyzing .apk files to detect vulnerabilities.
Websecurify provides efficient ways to protect organizations with sophisticated technology and expert consultancy.
A Java API for searching and downloading Android applications from Google Play with additional check-in features for generating ANDROID-ID.