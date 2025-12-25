Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning Logo

Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning

Scans and detects hardcoded secrets across SDLC and dev tools

Application Security
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning Description

Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning is a security tool that identifies and remediates hardcoded secrets across the software development lifecycle (SDLC) and developer productivity tools. The platform provides continuous scanning capabilities to detect exposed credentials, API keys, tokens, and other sensitive information that may be embedded in code repositories, configuration files, and development environments. The solution operates as part of Cycode's Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) platform, offering visibility into secret exposures throughout the development pipeline. It scans multiple sources where secrets might be inadvertently committed or stored, including source code repositories, CI/CD pipelines, and collaboration tools used by development teams. The tool aims to prevent unauthorized access and data breaches that can result from exposed credentials by identifying secrets before they reach production environments. It provides detection capabilities across the entire development workflow, from code commit to deployment, enabling security and development teams to address secret exposures at various stages of the software development process. The platform includes remediation workflows to help teams respond to detected secrets and implement corrective actions. Organizations can use the tool to establish security controls around credential management and reduce the risk of credential-based attacks stemming from hardcoded secrets in their codebase and development infrastructure.

Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning is Scans and detects hardcoded secrets across SDLC and dev tools

