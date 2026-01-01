GrammaTech Tbdisasm
Trace-based disassembler for analyzing obfuscated and packed binaries
GrammaTech Tbdisasm
Trace-based disassembler for analyzing obfuscated and packed binaries
GrammaTech Tbdisasm Description
Tbdisasm is a trace-based disassembler developed by GrammaTech that addresses limitations of static disassemblers when analyzing certain binary types. The tool handles dynamically loaded code, obfuscated binaries, and packed binaries, which are commonly found in malware. The disassembler operates by instrumenting and tracing a binary's execution, then constructing its disassembly based on the collected execution information. This dynamic approach differs from traditional static disassemblers like Ghidra and ddisasm, which may encounter challenges with these types of targets. Tbdisasm produces output in GTIRB (GrammaTech Intermediate Representation for Binaries) format. This representation enables compatibility with GrammaTech's binary analysis and transformation tooling ecosystem. The tool is designed for security analysts and researchers who need to analyze complex binaries that employ anti-analysis techniques such as obfuscation and packing. By using execution traces rather than purely static analysis, Tbdisasm can reveal code that would otherwise remain hidden from traditional disassemblers.
GrammaTech Tbdisasm FAQ
Common questions about GrammaTech Tbdisasm including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
GrammaTech Tbdisasm is Trace-based disassembler for analyzing obfuscated and packed binaries developed by GrammaTech. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Binary Analysis, Binary Security, Disassembler.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership