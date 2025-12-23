Delphos Labs Analyze Description

Delphos Labs Analyze is a reverse engineering platform that uses artificial intelligence to analyze compiled binary code without requiring access to source code. The tool supports multiple binary formats including ELF, PE, and Mach-O files, with a maximum file size of 25MiB for uploads. The platform is designed to help security professionals understand advanced malware, identify embedded risks, and assess supply chain security threats within compiled software. By applying AI techniques to binary analysis, the tool aims to reveal hidden threats and vulnerabilities that may not be apparent through traditional analysis methods. The service operates through a web-based interface where users can upload binary files for analysis. Sample binaries are provided for demonstration purposes, including examples like curl, conti_sample, and port_scanner. Users who submit files agree to share their submissions with the security community as part of the platform's terms of service. The team behind Delphos Labs includes security professionals, ethical hackers, AI researchers, and national security alumni. The platform targets security teams who need to analyze compiled code for threat detection, malware analysis, and supply chain risk assessment purposes.