DerSecur DerScanner
SAST tool that scans source code and binaries for security vulnerabilities
DerSecur DerScanner
SAST tool that scans source code and binaries for security vulnerabilities
DerSecur DerScanner Description
DerScanner is a Static Application Security Testing (SAST) tool that identifies security vulnerabilities in application code during the development process. The tool supports 43 programming languages for analyzing polyglot applications and tech stacks. DerScanner integrates into CI/CD pipelines and development workflows to enable shift-left security practices. The tool scans both source code and compiled binaries, allowing security testing of legacy applications where source code may not be available. The product includes a proprietary Confi AI engine designed to reduce false positives and alert fatigue by filtering out non-actionable findings. This allows security teams to focus on genuine vulnerabilities rather than investigating false alerts. DerScanner provides integration capabilities with version control systems, continuous integration tools, and issue tracking platforms. The tool aims to fit into existing Secure Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) processes without disrupting developer workflows. The platform was recognized by Forrester as a Notable Vendor in The Static Application Security Testing Landscape, Q2 2023 report. DerScanner enables organizations to identify and remediate security issues early in the development cycle before they reach production environments.
DerSecur DerScanner FAQ
Common questions about DerSecur DerScanner including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
DerSecur DerScanner is SAST tool that scans source code and binaries for security vulnerabilities developed by DerSecur. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Application Security, Binary Analysis.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership