SAST tool that scans source code and binaries for security vulnerabilities

Application Security
Commercial
DerScanner is a Static Application Security Testing (SAST) tool that identifies security vulnerabilities in application code during the development process. The tool supports 43 programming languages for analyzing polyglot applications and tech stacks. DerScanner integrates into CI/CD pipelines and development workflows to enable shift-left security practices. The tool scans both source code and compiled binaries, allowing security testing of legacy applications where source code may not be available. The product includes a proprietary Confi AI engine designed to reduce false positives and alert fatigue by filtering out non-actionable findings. This allows security teams to focus on genuine vulnerabilities rather than investigating false alerts. DerScanner provides integration capabilities with version control systems, continuous integration tools, and issue tracking platforms. The tool aims to fit into existing Secure Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) processes without disrupting developer workflows. The platform was recognized by Forrester as a Notable Vendor in The Static Application Security Testing Landscape, Q2 2023 report. DerScanner enables organizations to identify and remediate security issues early in the development cycle before they reach production environments.

DerSecur DerScanner is SAST tool that scans source code and binaries for security vulnerabilities developed by DerSecur. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Application Security, Binary Analysis.

